AFTON — There are only three rules when it comes to Coronapalooza—You must throw a heck of a party, make no profit and do a good deed by donating to local food pantries, said Mark Johnson, co-founder of the Rock County music festival.
The music festival was first launched in August of 2020 as a means to raising money for area families in need. The event raised enough funds to purchase more than 27,000 meals for families. The event was so successful that the organizers have decided to go for round two in 2021.
“It’s put on by a bunch of average Joes helping our community,” Johnson said. “These people had to eat and Rock County got hit hard with unemployment due to COVID-19. We wanted to help our fellow citizens out during a rough time.”
This year’s Coronapalooza music festival will be held on Aug. 28 at The Table at 4910 Afton Road.
About 25 volunteer workers are helping to organize and run the event. The event will be held rain or shine.
All proceeds will be donated to Caritas in Beloit, ECHO in Janesville and Edgerton Community Outreach.
Johnson said this year, the organizers’ goal is to double or triple the number of meals donated last year.
Max Dodson, Executive Director of Caritas, said he is truly grateful for the generosity of the event’s organizers and community members.
“We got handed lemons a year ago, and they made lemonade out of it,” Dodson said. “We’re just fortunate that so many people recognize that there are neighbors in need, whether there’s a pandemic or not.”
The influx of donations due to the festival had been a huge benefit for Caritas and the families their team serves, Dodson said.
“I was just so impressed,” Dodson said. “It allows us to increase the variety of food that we have to offer here.”
Coronapalooza 2021 also will include another motorcycle ride for charity. Riders can register in advance online or in-person starting at 10 a.m. on the day of the event. The cost is $20 per motorcycle, plus an additional $5 for passengers.
In 2020, there were 109 registered motorcycle riders and about 1,000 attendees. This year, Johnson said he anticipates as many as 200 motorcyclists and 3,000 attendees.
A full lineup of bands from Janesville, Beloit and Rockford are set to donate their time and provide entertainment all day long. The country and rock bands on the list include Gas Can Alley; Shawn Sharp; Over The Limit; Damaged Goods; Solar; Lunch Money; Convoy; Red Ball Jet; and Damage Control.
Johnson noted that Shawn Sharp will be giving a special retirement performance at this year’s event.
A DJ named Full Throttle Entertainment also will be at the festival.
There will be four different food trucks serving hamburgers, brats, drinks and other treats. Vendors will be present at the festival, along with chances to enter into 50-50 raffles and do Jell-O Shots.
Johnson said there will be T-shirts and memorabilia for sale at the festival.
At the end of the festival, Cornellier Fireworks will be supplying a special fireworks show.
In the absence of some bigger past events such as Beloit Riverfest, Johnson said there is a void in the community in terms of music festivals. To that end, the organizers are happy to offer some music and fanfare to the area.
Johnson and other volunteers managed to pull last year’s event together in less than two months. However this time around, they had more time to prepare and are ready to put on another big show.
“They just joined in and gave from their heart and put their time and effort in. A committee of volunteers came together and just did amazing putting this together in a short period of time,” Johnson said. “The entire community came together. It was heartwarming, the outpouring of support.”
Dodson added: “I was simply amazed at what they accomplished in such a short period of time, and the generosity, it was amazing.”
For more information, go to www.coronapalooza2020.org.