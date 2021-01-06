Both Republicans and Democrats condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and some pointed a finger of blame directly at President Trump.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, said if people are going to protest, they must obey the law, no matter what cause they are supporting.
“I condemn the reprehensible actions of criminals inside the United States Capitol today and I thank law enforcement for their efforts to maintain public safety,” Steil said in an emailed statement. “As I said about protests throughout last year, those wishing to express their First Amendment rights need to follow the law. Anyone not authorized to be in the Capitol needs to immediately leave.”
However, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, compared the individuals who stormed the Capitol to terrorists.
“I think we need to call this what it is. An attempted coup,” Pocan said in a Tweet.
“Donald Trump needs to be presidential for once in his presidency. Admit you lost and call off the domestic terrorism you’ve incited,” Pocan said in another Tweet.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, expressed sadness about the violence at the Capitol.
“I am safe, but it’s disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump’s lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy,” Baldwin stated in a Tweet.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called the violence an attack on democracy.
“As are so many Wisconsinites and Americans, I am watching these horrifying events unfold in Washington, D.C. in disbelief,” Evers said in an emailed statement. “The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period.
“There must be swift, bipartisan condemnation in no uncertain terms—by the president, by elected officials who’ve sought to sow division and distrust in our election, by elected officials who’ve failed to unequivocally denounce these efforts, all of which fed into today’s events,” Evers continued. “We must be united in calling on these individuals to leave the U.S. Capitol and grounds immediately and peacefully. I’m praying for the safety of the elected officials, staffers, members of the press, and first responders, and for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
Wisconsin state Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
“Violence and mob actions committed by any group can’t be tolerated in a free society. The violence and mob actions we are witnessing at the U.S. Capitol today must be met with swift and immediate justice aimed at those individuals committing criminal acts,” Nass said in an email statement. “Americans of all political persuasions have the constitutional right to protest, but your politics never give you the right to commit any criminal acts or threaten public safety in any way.
“As I did during the rioting and mob violence that ravaged our cities last year, I am condemning the violent thugs involved with the reprehensible conduct that has occurred at the U.S. Capitol today,” Nass said. “I support law enforcement utilizing all means necessary to restore law and order.”