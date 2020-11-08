BELOIT — Stateline Area residents and a number of legislators reacted to news that former Vice President Joe Biden was named the apparent victor in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., both took to Twitter to celebrate Biden’s victory.
Pocan reminded Democratic supporters that it wasn’t just Trump who had lost, noting that his cabinet would also be leaving after Jan. 20.
“Democracy has prevailed against authoritarianism,” Pocan said. “Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, back to work.”
Baldwin noted the significance of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris heading to the Oval Office.
“A son of Scranton and the daughter of immigrants are heading to the White House,” Baldwin said. “Thank you, Wisconsin. Thank you, America.”
Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said he was “thrilled” following the Biden-Harris win.
“While there are still votes to count, the outcome of the election is clear,” Spreitzer said. “It is time to begin coming together as a state and country to address the challenges ahead. We must build back better than before, not just by tackling COVID-19, but by helping families and small businesses stay afloat and building an economy that works for everyone moving forward.”
Some legislators in northern Illinois also expressed their approval of Biden’s presidential victory.
Steve Stadelman, Democrat state senator for District 34, said he believes Biden will create a comprehensive plan to respond to the pandemic and the economy, motivate the House and Senate to work together, to lead the country and rise above divisive rhetoric.
“I’m just hopeful a president like Biden can help us come together as our country faces enormous health and financial challenges,” Stadelman said. “Somehow, some way, people have to come together.”
The Daily News reached out to Republican legislators for this story, but received no response by deadline.
Several people from the Stateline Area responded to a Beloit Daily News question on Facebook to express their thoughts on what the Biden-Harris administration means for the nation.
Carrie Harrell-Payton responded, “I am so relieved! That fear I’ve been carrying for the past four years has diminished! The nervousness of being singled out and called names and being treated badly by the people emboldened to follow the president has calmed.”
Eric Funk expressed relief, stating, “Things were not working and we obviously needed a change. I hope that Biden is that change and he brings good things for America.”
Some, however, expressed disappointment in the outcome.
Daniel Richard said, “We finally had a president who spoke for the unspoken and now it’s back to the same old Washington. America will feel this loss for decades. Not one war in four years. Taxes down. Highest job growth. Biden is not my president. He and the Democrats stole this election.”
Dan Hankins added, “They both suck. There’s only a lose in this election, and that’s this country.”
But, others took a positive approach as the election seemed to be near an end.
“America wins! I am hopeful that we have a bright future now,” Sindi Kunkle wrote.
“The palpable relief is almost overwhelming,” added Caryn Roselle. “I feel a weight has been lifted, at least fora moment. But there’s still a lot of work ahead of us.”
Dawn Gross said, “It’s the people who need to change. Even the greatest leader is only as strong as his weakest citizens.”
Jinger Durand DeRossett said,” I’m more concerned about what our city and county leaders are doing to us at this point. Raising property taxes, teaching racism in the schools, lock downs and masks continuing. We are getting tired of it all.”