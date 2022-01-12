BELOIT—Determining how how a woman passed away in Leeson Park last month could take six months, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
On Dec. 4, authorities responded to the park at around 4 p.m. where an unresponsive person in a vehicle was reported. A vehicle that apparently was fleeing the park struck a responding fire engine while the engine had its emergency lights activated, a news release from the City of Beloit stated. No first responders were injured in the crash.
Firefighters assigned to the engine reported the 43-year-old female passenger was slumped over in the vehicle prior to the crash. The female passenger was transported to a local emergency room where she was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire engine was identified as Marvin E. Flint, 56, of Rockford, who faces a possible charge of operating while intoxicated. No charges have been filed against Flint in Rock County Circuit Court as of Tuesday, and the Rock County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding the incident.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office first told the Beloit Daily News the case the newspaper was referring to “did not meet our criteria for issuing a press release.” When asked to clarify, Brandee Godfrey, deputy director at the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, told the Beloit Daily News the report of the woman’s death would be “likely six or more months out from completion,” when the newspaper followed up on the case.
No other details from the case have been released.