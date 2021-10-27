MADISON—Sean Leavy, who is the current vice president of the School District of Beloit Board of Education, has stepped down as principal of Madison East High School and has been reassigned to a new position in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
His reassignment follows student protests at Madison East High School regarding how an alleged sexual assault of a student was handled, according to multiple news reports out of Madison.
Leavy was named the Director of Secondary Multi-Tiered Support and Scheduling for the Madison Metropolitan School District, according to a news release issued by the district on Wednesday. The reassignment follows multiple days of walkouts by Madison East High students in support of a student who was allegedly raped during a party at a private residence on the night of Homecoming.
Leavy began working as principal at Madison East this fall.
He previously served two years as an assistant principal at Columbus City Schools in Ohio. Before that, he spent three years as an assistant principal at Beloit Memorial High School. He also has seven years of experience as a social studies teacher.
Leavy holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Ohio State University. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi Valley State University and has earned several certifications from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Most recently, Leavy worked as an associate principal in the Central High School District of Westosha, Wisconsin, for about 10 years.
Leavy, 43, was elected to the Beloit School Board in April.
Leavy did not return calls for comment by press time.