BELOIT — Amiee Leavy and Brian Nichols were elected to he School District of Beloitl Board of Education in the spring election.
Voters were asked to choose between three candidates — Amiee Leavy, Brian Nichols and Ryan McDonough.
Nichols received the most votes with 3,185, followed by Leavy with 2,880 votes. McDonough received 2,526 votes.
Leavy, the sole incumbent candidate, finished her first term this year and ran for re-election to remain on the board. She is a Beloit native and the mother of two children currently attending the Beloit school system that she said served her well during her own time there.
Leavy has a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University and a master’s degree from Ohio State University. She also serves as the Racial Justice Director for the Rock County YWCA, which allows her to serve her hometown and promote diversity and inclusion during the events held there.
She is the only candidate to support the referendum that was [passed/denied] by voters today. Leavy has consistently denied claims that the School District mismanaged funds, and instead cited inflation and a lack of state support as the reason they are seeking money for operational and facility upgrades.
Brian Nichols is a first-time challenger, semi-retired Beloit resident, and the sole candidate endorsed by Beloit Daily News. He has an extensive background in operation and finance, and cited budget management as one of his main focuses if elected. Nichols was openly critical of the referendum and believes the School District should have identified a plan to deal with reduced costs before seeking money from taxpayers.
Nichols believes that school safety is a big problem in Beloit and that the code of conduct is not being properly enforced. He also recommends holding exit interviews with families leaving the Beloit School District to learn why this decision was made.
“(My wife) and I are absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support from so many people. Personally, I stepped up because I saw a great need in our city, and that’s not a slip of the tongue,” said Nichols. “My promise to Beloit is that I commit to do everything in my power to move the district forward. Now it’s time to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”
Ryan McDonough is a first-time challenger, local business owner, and U.S. Army veteran. He was similarly critical of the School District’s budget management and complained about their hesitance to use ESSER funds to finance some of the operational and facility improvements cited in the referendum.
McDonough’s main focus was improving academic scores, particularly in core subjects like math and reading. He expressed concern about declining enrollment and how it impacts the School District’s finances. McDonough hoped that an uptick in academic performance, along with excellent programs like Beloit’s jazz program and AP courses would entice families back to the School District.
Amiee Leavy and Brian Nichols will serve Beloit as members of the School District Board of Education for the next three years. Their terms will end in 2026 and Ryan McDonough, along with other challengers, will have a chance to campaign again.