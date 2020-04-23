BELOIT - Board of Education members expressed interest in which offices they would like to occupy at Thursday evening’s meeting.
The meeting followed the April 13 election results where Incumbent Stephanie Jacobs and newcomers Amiee Leavy, Maria Delgado and Spencer Anderson won the four open seats on the School District of Beloit Board of Education. Incumbents Pam Charles and Wendy Sanchez didn’t make it. The new board members were sworn in at Thursday’s meeting.
Two were interested in the president position, Kyle Larsen and Leavy; vice president position, Megan Miller, Leavy, Jacobs and John Wong; treasurer position, Jacobs, Delgado, Miller; and clerk position, Jacobs.
