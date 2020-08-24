BELOIT — The community is encouraged to commemorate the 100th anniversary celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment with a toast and/or ringing a bell on Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26; a stop to the Beloit Public Library to view the Rightfully Hers pop-up exhibit; a visit to two virtual events on women’s history and by voting.
“We are trying to get people fired up and educated about voting and the process for voter registration and absentee registration,” said Beloit League of Women Voters President Susan Adams.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the League of Women Voters will celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
At noon the Beloit/Janesville League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, the Beloit Historical Society and many others will raise glasses to the suffragists in a Toast to Tenacity, saluting those who spent years working toward the ratification of a woman’s right to vote. People can do the toast at home, privately and perhaps with a few friends or family members.
People can toast with whatever they prefer. Alice Paul used grape juice in 1920 since Prohibition was in place.
At the same time those with the League of Women Voters hope that churches will ring their bells to remember the significance of the passage of the 19th Amendment. A replica of the Liberty Bell without the crack, the Justice Bell, was created in 1915 to raise public awareness about women’s fight for voting rights. After a five-year journey around Pennsylvania and neighboring states, the bell finally rang for the first time when women won the right to vote in 1920. Aug. 26 is also recognized nationally as Women’s Equality Day.
People are also invited to check out the Rightfully Hers Pop-Up Exhibit from the National Archives where they can explore the history of the ratification of this historic amendment, women’s voting rights before and after, and its impact today. The exhibit is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation. The display is at the Beloit Public Library.
The Beloit League of Women Voters is also heading up a group of organizations to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment by presenting a two-part series on voting rights on Sept. 12 and 19.
On Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m., Jenny Kalvaitis from Nasco International’s Education Division and formerly of the Wisconsin Historical Society, will present a virtual program titled “The Woman’s Hour has Struck: Wisconsin’s Role in the Women’s Suffrage Movement.”
Since this program will be virtual, a participant will need to make a reservation to be able to view it. People who want to watch can go to the “League of Women Voters Beloit” Facebook page, or its website at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/beloit.
“Exchanging the Baton of Political Leadership from him to Her” will be presented on Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. by Thelma A. Sias of The Sias Group, LLC. After Sias speaks, NAACP Beloit Branch President Dorothy Harrell and Voter Services Chair Pat Zody and others will give comments.