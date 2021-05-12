BELOIT — A team of community leaders has pulled back the curtain on a months-long fundraiser project designed to benefit homeless youths.
Five members of Rock County’s Leadership Development Academy (LDA), in coordination with Project 16:49, organization recently revealed a fully renovated relaxation room for girls residing at The Robin House on Broad Street in Beloit.
The room, previously used for storage, has been converted into an open space for reading, yoga, mediation and relaxation—complete with books, a decorative water fountain, giant rugs, room-darkening shades, blankets and chairs.
“Our residents have experienced a variety of—and often multiple—traumas,” said Tammy DeGarmo, Executive Director of Project 16:49. “Most struggle with depression and anxiety, that at times can be debilitating. Having a dedicated calming space like this is a valuable contribution to their healing process.”
The sensory room project at the facility for homeless teens was made possible through community donations. Work on the project began in December 2020.
The LDA group, named G2L, was able to raise more than $5,180. The name stands for Grow, Give and Lead.
The group includes members Mark Borowicz (Blackhawk Technical College), Leslie Vaughn (Janesville Police Department), Chris Zillman (Johnson Financial Group), Mike Bain (Baker Tilly) and Melanie Mussey (Corporate Contractors Inc). They are part of the Class of 2021.
The group spent a considerable amount of time raising donations, finding furniture, painting the walls and rearranging the new setup in recent months.
In addition to the sensory room, the project also includes a renovated self-reflection space on the porch—decorated with new chairs and matching rugs.
“This room will hopefully be a place where they can find a sense of calmness and peace,” Zillman said.
“We really think that the girls are just going to love it in here,” added Mussey.
Bain said it was a humbling experience being involved in the project, because homelessness is an issue that affects a number of people in the area. He was glad to be able to help out in some way.
Vaughn said they aim to raise awareness of homelessness in Rock County and encourage other community members to continue to donate or volunteer their time to help.
“While our project was focused on rebuilding one small room, if it impacts a young lady’s life, fantastic,” Borowicz said.
There are about 300 unaccompanied homeless youth in Rock County. In total, there are about 1,200 school age people dealing with homelessness in the county.
Mussey said Project 16:49 references the amount of time that youths spend outside of school each day, serving as a reminder of the importance of offering aid.
DeGarmo said she and the girls who live at The Robin House were all impressed with the new space and are grateful for the community’s support.
She added that the project is so much more than one room, because it can help transform a young person’s life when volunteers offer their help and leave a lasting positive impact.
“We always appreciate when the community shows their support, and it means the world to the girls,” DeGarmo said.