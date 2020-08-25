MADISON — Area lawmakers are divided on how to proceed following Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a special legislative session aimed at police reform following the officer-involved shooting of a Black Kenosha man on Aug. 23.
The special legislative session called by Evers on policing accountability and transparency will convene on Aug. 31. In June, Evers called for a similar special session that saw no legislative action after being stymied by GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate. The governor put forward a range of sweeping bills that would guide future policing policies.
The special session stems from the police shooting of Jacob S. Blake, 29, and ensuing protests that gripped Kenosha, Madison and cities across the state. In response to the protests, Evers has deployed the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state and private property and declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin. In a news conference on Tuesday, family members of Blake confirmed he is paralyzed from multiple gunshot wounds.
House Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced on Monday that he would form a task force focusing on “racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety, and police policies and standards.”
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said the “time for study has come and gone,” in criticizing the task force and inaction on behalf of state Republican leaders.
“We already know that reform is desperately needed,” Spretizer said. “…The policing reform package is a data-driven response to the urgent and widespread problem of racial bias in our criminal justice system. Wisconsinites cannot afford to wait. The legislature must meet in a special session next Monday to vote on meaningful reforms to ensure transparency and accountability from law enforcement.”
But Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said the task force was the proper way forward, claiming the governor’s package of bills “have not been properly vetted and could be leaving out other good ideas or alternatives.”
“What Wisconsin needs right now is a collaborative and transparent efforts to improve public safety and public trust,” Loudenbeck said. “Many legislative offices, including my own, are already doing policy research as we typically do during the summer months when we are out of session. Starting a collaborative process now provides a path forward that brings lawmakers together.”
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, called the special session “a positive step forward” for change.
“This is a time for action,” Ringhand said. “We do not need another task force full of politicians to study police accountability as my Republican colleagues are proposing. There is a lot of hard work that needs to be done to eliminate systematic racism in our country. We can take the first step by passing the Governor’s special session bills next Monday.”
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said if legislative leaders consider law enforcement reforms next week, he will call on Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to schedule a concurrent extraordinary legislative session to address “reforms in response to government abuses of power.” Reforms needed, Nass said, would include rescinding the July 30 mask order; legislation to curtail the powers of Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS); and schedule a vote to reject the appointment of current DHS secretary designee Andrea Palm.
“Governor Evers has rushed to call a special session for next week to address law enforcement reforms without the benefit of all the details relating to the Kenosha incident,” Nass said.
Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, could not be reached for comment as of press time.