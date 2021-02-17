State lawmakers in the Beloit area are divided along partisan lines regarding Gov. Tony Evers’ $91 billion two-year budget proposal, with the governor framing the budget plan as a way to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The massive spending plan includes elements that would raise $1.6 billion in new school funding; boost the state minimum wage; raise $1 billion in taxes; roll back the controversial Act 10’s collective bargaining changes and legalize marijuana. The proposal would also include $200 million in funding for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Those major policy initiatives will inevitably set up a partisan fight with the GOP-controlled State Legislature, similar to the 2019-2021 budget process that led to the Legislature and Evers going back-and-forth on multiple iterations of the fiscal plan thanks to the governor’s partial veto powers.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, took issue with “a vast majority” of policy items included in the budget, but said she supported various aspects, including the effort to expand clean water legislation and elements supporting farmers and agriculture in Wisconsin.
Loudenbeck added that she supported Evers including proposals that would boost public safety infrastructure by updating emergency response systems and 911 dispatching.
“I do not support a vast majority of the policy items the Governor is proposing, such as repealing ACT 10, automatic voter registration, a statewide public option for health care, legalization of recreational marijuana, red flag guns laws and more,” Loudenbeck said. “I find it puzzling that after the Legislature rejected all of the Governor’s extreme policy proposals in his last proposed biennial spending plan, Governor Evers would direct his budget shop and cabinet to spend countless months assembling a budget the Legislature will once again have to unravel and rewrite.”
Loudenbeck serves on the powerful Joint Finance Committee (JFC) and the longtime lawmaker will be part of the effort to deconstruct the budget.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said he supported multiple aspects of the proposal, including the expansion of rural broadband funding; increased small business development and investments for family farms and agricultural producers.
“I am hopeful that as we debate this budget, we will work towards these common goals that reflect our shared Wisconsin values,” Spreitzer said.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said the budget was “a Trojan horse filled with some of the most extreme fiscal and policy proposals.”
Nass said the elimination of Act 10 collective bargaining restrictions would result in property tax increases for state residents.
“Overall this budget does nothing but increase costs for families, taxpayers and small businesses,” Nass said. “Evers wants higher local sales taxes, dramatic increases in energy costs and an overall increase in state taxes of more than $1 billion based on initial estimates.”
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said she strongly supported assistance for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, along with Evers’ education funding proposal.
“Restoring the state’s historical commitment to funding two-thirds of public school costs and the general school aid increases are going to be critical for schools across the state,” Ringhand said. “Like every budget, there will be significant changes made before it is sent back to Governor. In the end, everybody will have things that they both like and dislike with the budget. As we go through the budget process, it will be important for all of us to remember that the number one priority right now is to get past the pandemic. Everything else is secondary.”
In typical budget cycles, the proposal will now head to the JFC for review followed by multiple public hearings on the biennial document. But it’s unclear how the hearings will be held this year due to the impact of COVID-19. The next stop for the budget, following revisions made by the JFC, will head to the full Legislature for review by the Assembly and Senate. Differences between the budgets approved by both houses are typically worked out through a conference committee followed by a vote in both the Assembly and Senate before heading back to the governor’s desk.
The budget is typically finalized by July 1, but that’s not always the case. In 2017, the Legislature voted on the budget to get it back to former Republican governor Scott Walker in mid-September.