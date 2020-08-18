Area law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols as the Labor Day holiday gets closer.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign will be conducted in the Stateline Area from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8. Law enforcement officials will step up impaired driving patrols. Law enforcement also will be on the look out for seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and other violations.
The purpose of the campaign is to keep highways and roadways safe during the holiday.
Patrols are made possible through federal highway safety funds.