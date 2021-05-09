JANESVILLE—The 2021 Rock County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Roth Pavilion in the lower Courthouse Park.
The purpose of the ceremony is to recognize the sacrifice and service of law enforcement officers in Rock County. The ceremony takes place during National Police Week (May 9-15) which pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Among the officers to be honored at the service include Beloit Officers Peter Larsen and Officer Fred Samp and Milton Lieutenant John Conger.
This ceremony is open to the public. Since it is an outside venue, attendees will be asked to maintain social distancing.