BELOIT—Law enforcement officers in Rock County will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this holiday season as they will be out in force to try to ensure travelers remain safe on the roadways.
Area agencies will be patrolling roads and highways in greater numbers and longer hours as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program, which will run from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1.
The Rock County Impaired Drivers Task Force has made a commitment to make efforts to see that roads are safe for motorists this holiday season. The task force includes members of the City of Beloit, Town of Beloit, Clinton, Janesville and Orfordville police departments, as well as the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.