Law enforcement agencies in the Stateline Area are partnering for increased impaired driving enforcement over the New Year’s holiday as one department will offer partygoers free rides home on New Year’s Eve.
Starting Friday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 1, the The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force will increase the number of officers conducting impaired driving enforcement activities. The task force includes the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Janesville, Town of Beloit, City of Beloit, Town of Turtle, Clinton and Orfordville police departments. Increased enforcement also will take place on Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 22.
The goal of this high-visibility enforcement is to encourage drivers to make an alternative plan so they don’t drive while drunk or high, according to Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer.
“By choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired, drivers are putting the lives of everyone around them at risk,” Rohrer said. “Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers in Beloit and send the message that driving under the influence is never acceptable. We want to see each and every person get home safely each and every day.”
The South Beloit Police Department has partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and other Illinois law enforcement agencies for increased impaired driving enforcement that started on Dec. 18 and will continue through Jan. 4, according to Police Chief Adam Truman.
After a year off due to COVID-19, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will once again offer free rides home on Friday, Dec. 31. Deputies will provide safe rides home from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. People in need of a ride home should call the Winnebago County nonemergency line at 815-282-2600. Rides will only be given to a residence and not to other bars or businesses in Winnebago County.
On Dec. 31, 2019, the sheriff’s office gave 62 residents safe rides home. In 2018, 26 rides were given.
The program is made possible through a sponsorship by Rockford-based LaMonica Beverages.
“There’s no excuse for drinking and driving. We want to make every effort to keep our community safe by providing them with another option to ring in the new year safely this weekend,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.
All motorists can take steps to protect themselves and others:
- Ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up—every day, every trip. Watch your speed, be patient and alert.
- If you plan to use any alcohol, drugs or prescription medication that will impair your driving, choose a sober designated driver.
- If you’re feeling buzzed, you likely are over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive. Take public transit, a taxi/ride share driver, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.