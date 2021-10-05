Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday a new, $75 million grant program to support diverse business investment in communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, Evers announced a similar grant program worth $50 million to community partners working to eliminate disparities and promote equity and inclusion in the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
“We’re working every day to ensure our economy recovers from this pandemic, and part of that means making sure every family, every business, and every community can bounce back,” Evers said. “These grants will help make sure some of our hardest-hit communities have a fighting chance to rebound and recover while ensuring our state can move forward and build a more prosperous, equitable future.”
The $75 million investment will be split into two programs: half will go to the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program, and half will go to the Diverse Business Investment Grant Program. The Diverse Business Assistance Grant program will provide $37.5 million to support chambers of commerce and other collaborative groups that provide technical assistance and other services to businesses owned by members of communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The previously announced Equitable Recovery Grant program will provide a total of $50 million for community-based organizations working to increase equity and eliminate disparities. The program will have two tracks, with $25 million focused on organizations providing health, early childhood, and education services or programming, and $25 million for organizations providing economic support, housing, and environmental justice services.
The grant programs are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with the state receiving over $1 billion in pandemic assistance from the sweeping legislation passed last spring.
Over the last seven days, Wisconsin has reported an average of 2,663 new confirmed cases and 13 additional virus related deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
The state has a test positivity rate of 8.5% as disease activity remains “critically high” in 21 counties and “very high” in 51 counties in Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, DHS reported 56.9% of all state residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54% have completed vaccination.
}In Rock County, 22 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 18,954 cases and 200 deaths since March of 2020.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County dropped slightly on Tuesday, down one patient from Monday as 18 patients were receiving virus treatment in county hospitals.
An estimated 834 cases remain active in Rock County as of Tuesday and 17,920 people have recovered, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
Forty-three percent of all Rock County cases are of those between the ages of under 15 and 34.
In terms of Rock County vaccinations, 64.2% of eligible residents have received one dose and 63.6% of eligible residents have completed vaccination. In terms of overall residents, 56.1% of all Rock County residents have one dose and 53.1% have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 71 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 39,940 cases and 550 deaths since the pandemic began.
Winnebago County reports that a total of 48.2% of people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Statewide, Illinois reported a 2.6% test positivity rate, the lowest since July 16.