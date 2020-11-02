As voters across the country head to the polls, record numbers opted for voting early due to the COVID-19 pandemic in what Stateline Area election officials are calling one of the most unique general elections ever.
In Rock County, 52,914 absentee ballots were requested and of those 48,655 were returned as of Monday, data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission shows.
A total of 16,380 in-person early absentee ballots were cast in Rock County as of Monday. A mere 19,310 absentee ballots were requested by Rock County voters in 2016 and of that sum 18,992 ballots were returned.
In 2016, 84% (76,851 votes) of registered Rock County voters cast a ballot. Of that total, 24.7% voted absentee, according to Rock County election data. If the county sees similar voter participation, the county’s absentee vote count could possibly represent a majority of all ballots cast depending on the in-person turnout on Election Day.
In Beloit, Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler’s office issued 8,424 absentee ballots and of those, 7,607 had been returned. Stottler said Monday she expects “hundreds” more absentee ballots will arrive ahead of today’s deadline.
To handle the record number of absentee ballots, Stottler, authorized by the Beloit City Council, consolidated the city’s nine polling locations to eight to allow for resources to be diverted towards the absentee ballot count.
Election personnel could not start counting absentee ballots until polls opened today. Stottler said she brought in additional poll workers on Monday to organize and prepare for a quicker absentee ballot count today
To expedite the county’s absentee ballot count, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said she plans to deploy more vote tabulators to various locations, including Beloit.
No partial results will be released from absentee totals, with election results coming once all absentee ballots are counted.
Voters heading to the polls are strongly encouraged to wear face masks to limit the possible spread of COIVD-19, but voters will not be denied entry to a polling place if they are not wearing a mask.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 23,055 absentee ballots were requested of which 17,768 have been returned to Clerk Lori Gummow’s office. On top of the mail-in voting, 15,079 people have voted early as of Monday, according to the Illinois Board of Elections.
Polls in Wisconsin opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 8 p.m. In Illinois, polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. In both states, voters in line by closure can remain in line and will be allowed to cast a ballot. Wisconsin voters must bring an accepted photo ID. To view a list of accepted forms of identification, visit myvote.wi.gov.