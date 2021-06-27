BELOIT—State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022, was touring the Beloit area with Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson and School District of Beloit Board President Megan Miller on Friday to discuss how he would help Rock County.
The group met at Bagels & More before heading out to the Merrill Community Sharing Garden and Merrill Elementary School and other sites.
“It’s the role of the council president to welcome anybody to our city. It gives us a great opportunity to advocate on a federal level,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he would be discussing the issues of housing and transportation with Larson, as they are issues Anderson often hears about from constituents.
“I’m excited to greet state Sen. Larson because I think the educational issues we have in Beloit are endemic to the issues that affect us around the state and this is a great opportunity to highlight our educational priorities into a federal senate discussion. Also, it’s awesome to show off how great Beloit is,” Miller said.
Larson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in finance and a minor in Political Science and is the former manager of a sporting goods store.
In 2008, he successfully ran for Milwaukee County Board Supervisor. In 2010, Larson was elected to the Wisconsin State Senate to become the youngest serving state senator. Just two years later he was selected by his colleagues to serve as Senate Democratic Leader for the 2013-2014 Legislative Session, according to his website at voteforlarson.org.
As a ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, he has fought against cuts to education while advocating for school funding, expanding access to K3 and K4, affordable childcare and growing apprenticeships.
“At the federal level I want to make sure the system works for everyone, not just the super rich. We want to make sure we have a more equitable tax code so the super rich are paying their fair share and not balancing the budget on the backs of workers,” Larson said.
To help Rock County at the federal level, Larson said he favors passing Medicare for all.
“It makes healthcare a right, not a product so that people’s health is something they don’t have to worry about, so if they get sick they are not going to go bankrupt. Their medication will be paid for. It’s something American deserve,” Larson said.
Larson said he also hopes to stop corporate tax extortion where big companies take advantage of differences in state policy.
“It means you can’t shop around from state to state and try to hold them over a barrel threatening jobs,” he said.
While most policies around education are handled at the state level, Larson said the federal government can make funding early childhood education a priority.
“If there are federal funds for it, it can be expanded. There are state pilot programs but Larson also wants to guarantee post high school education can be debt free with older adults having the ability to go to school again and get new skills.
Larson lives in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee with his wife, Jessica, and two children. He is among six Democrats vying for the nomination to run for U.S. Senate. Other Democrats seeking the nomination are Gillian Battino, Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, Adam Murphy and Tom Nelson.