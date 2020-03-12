ROCKFORD—Winnebago County and City of Rockford officials announced Thursday that all gatherings of 25 or more people will be suspended in a precaution to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Winnebago County Health Department Public Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said during a news conference on Thursday she is urging businesses and organizations to cancel gatherings, with the recommendation to be evaluated on a weekly basis.
“This is a critical time for all of us,” Martell said.
Essential functions including health care, school operations, after-school activities, government operations, public safety and general commerce will not be impacted by the social distancing measure, Martell said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends municipalities consider limiting gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and Paddyfest in Rockford will not be held, with other events including fundraisers and concerts also to be suspended until further notice.
The City of Beloit announced in an email to all staff that it is suspending city-sponsored events of 50 or more people. Any staff with {span}pre-scheduled out-of-state personal trips must coordinate with a supervisor, the email sent by City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said.
The City will not be hosting events that anticipate 50 or more attendees in close quarters and are encouraging other groups to do the same,” Luther said. “We are also limiting out-of-state work-related travel.”
To date, nine people have been tested for the virus in Winnebago County, with those tests coming back negative. Three tests remain pending at the Illinois Department of Health, Martell said.
Results are also pending on potential COVID-19 cases in Rock County through St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, according to additional reporting by the Adams Publishing Group.
As of Thursday afternoon, no confirmed cases have been reported in Winnebago or Rock counties.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara urged residents to vote early ahead of the March 17 primary in a bid to avoid long lines and to limit close contact.
“There’s no excuse not to vote,” McNamara said.
Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney announced the county has formed a joint operations team to handle the county’s response to any potential outbreak.
“Yes, there is disruption to our social patterns and businesses, but we believe being proactive will have the least impact,” Haney said.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to new cases of COVID-19 across the state. The declaration allows the Department of Health Services (DHS) to use all resources necessary “to respond and contain the outbreak.”
Wisconsin’s latest cases are in Piece, Dane, Fond du Lac and Waukesha counties. The state’s first reported case came from Dane County in early February.
The state health agency reported that 84 people tested were negative, with seven cases coming back positive and one patient having recovered.
As of March 12, the CDC reported 1,215 cases and 36 deaths in the United States due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.