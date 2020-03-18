BELOIT - The auxiliary lane between Illinois Route 75 in South Beloit and Rest Area 22 on Interstate 39/90 in Beloit will be closed from 8 p.m. March 25 to 10 a.m. March 26.
Construction crews will install a beam guard. In addition, the exit ramp to Rest Area 22 will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. March 25 to 5 a.m. March 26.
The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
