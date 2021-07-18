BELOIT—Sections of I-39/90 and I-43 near the Beloit interchange will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday as workers put the last beam in place for the I-43 flyover ramp.
Traffic on I-39/90 southbound will use the current interchange ramps at Exit 185 to bypass the closure. One lane will be closed on I-39/90 northbound. I-43 and State Highway 81 traffic should follow the message boards along the marked detour route during the overnight closures.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.