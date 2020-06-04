JANESVILLE - The Labor Day parade and festivities in Janesville have been cancelled this year.
The Janesville Labor Fest Committee recently announced that the Labor Day parade and activities at the Town Square Pavilion will not be held this year because organizers could not get commitments from various entities needed to put on the events.
The committee now will begin planning for the 2021 event. The Labor Day activities in Janesville is one of many events that have been cancelled due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
