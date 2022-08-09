Primary election voter
A voter provides information before casting his ballot Tuesday at the Beloit Historical Society. He was one of hundreds of voters who turned out for the primary election in Wisconsin.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

It looks like the race for Wisconsin Secretary of State will pit the veteran Democrat incumbent against a longtime Assembly Republican.

Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette defeated his challenger in Tuesday’s primary race, and Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton defeated two Republican opponents.