It looks like the race for Wisconsin Secretary of State will pit the veteran Democrat incumbent against a longtime Assembly Republican.
Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette defeated his challenger in Tuesday’s primary race, and Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton defeated two Republican opponents.
“Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort to restore purpose and respect to the Office of Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in an emailed statement Tuesday night. “I am grateful to everyone who chose me as the best candidate to take on a 44 year incumbent who has neglected the office for far too long.”
Loudenbeck defeated two Republican challengers—Jay Schroeder of Neenah and Justin Schmiatka of Green Bay.
“Our mission going forward is clear and I am excited to continue building out my statewide network work to secure a win in November,” Loudenbeck said.
La Follette, 81, was first elected secretary of state in 1974. On Tuesday, he said he didn’t think primary voters were focused on the issue of who runs elections, but they will be.
“That’s what the election is all about now, ” La Follette said in a telephone interview. “My message is simple and very clear: I think we in Wisconsin want to keep partisan politics out of the election process the way we have for 50 years.”
Unlike many states, the Wisconsin secretary of state is not the top elections official and the office’s only duties are to sit on a state timber board and verify certain travel documents. But Republicans seeking the job want to change that and dismantle the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years ago by GOP state lawmakers with bipartisan support.
All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and have sharply criticized decisions made by the commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. They argue that empowering the secretary of state would allow voters to hold someone accountable for important election-related decisions.
Peter Giersch, 55, a business owner who also voted in the Republican primary, said he was hoping for the best.
“It would be foolish to say there’s absolutely no fraud and foolish to say they’re not trustworthy at all,” Giersch said. “It’s probably somewhere in the middle.”