MADISON—Incumbent Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette declared victory on Thursday with three counties still having outstanding vote totals.
Waukesha County released its vote totals Thursday, but Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington counties have yet to canvas ballots.
“This is a victory for the people of Wisconsin, who chose to keep the supervision of elections out of the hands of corrupting partisan influences,” La Follette said. “I am excited to move forward working with Gov Evers and the Republicans in the State Legislature to secure the resources and staff the office requires to provide the services that we are obligated to the people of Wisconsin. We need to move this office out of the basement and let it work for the people. I also am looking forward to continuing my work to protect and preserve the absolute splendor of the natural resources of our state.”
La Follette’s Republican opponent, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton, stated she is still awaiting the results of the final three counties.
“Doug LaFollette’s statement doesn’t change anything. It’s just another attempt by him to mischaracterize this race by framing my platform as his own while making a veiled and completely inappropriate accusation of corrupt influences,” a news release from Loudenbeck’s campaign stated. “My team and I will continue to await the final results of the canvass.”
La Follette, a Democrat, has served as the Wisconsin Secretary of State for over 40 years. He served from 1975 to 1979 and then served from 1983 to the present.
Loudenbeck, of nearby Clinton, Wisconsin, was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010. She currently represents the 31st Assembly District. She did not seek reelection to the Assembly so she could run for Secretary of State.