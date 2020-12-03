ROCKFORD — Longtime Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office Civil Bureau Chief Dave Kurlinkus has stepped away from his post following an administrative shakeup by incoming State’s Attorney J. Hanley.
Kurlinkus, who worked in the state’s attorney’s office since January of 2009, held multiple roles over his tenure including deputy state’s attorney, chief of staff and civil division chief.
Kurlinkus said he would miss most working with the state’s attorney’s staff after building working relationships for the last 11 years.
“It was a job, but it felt like a little bit more than that,” Kurlinkus said. “There were problems that came up and I was part of a team to help solve them consistently over the years. I got to know a lot of people in county government and to help represent them. The people in the county and state’s attorney’s office are phenomenal. They are dedicated to their jobs and I enjoyed working with them immensely.”
He added that working to help develop the Rockford Public School District 205’s youth court diversion program; working with community partners in drafting the countywide 911 agreement; and helping the county through litigation regarding the Winnebago County Board chair position were memorable highlights for the longtime public servant.
Hanley dismissed Kurlinkus on Tuesday, and declined to comment on the decision when contacted by the Beloit Daily News.
“Dave has been a tremendous asset to the county and he’s served admirably for a long time and he should be commended for that,” Hanely said. “He’s earned the respect of everyone in county government, however it was time for a change in that position.”
Hanley said Marilyn Hite Ross, the outgoing state’s attorney, and her staff were “very gracious with their time in the transition.”
“From an administrative standpoint, I had a pretty good idea of how the office worked,” Hanley added.
Hanley said he expects to make further announcements regarding administrative staff in mid-December.
“We are in a little bit of limbo at this point and a lot of things will take shape by then,” he said.
A transition team currently in place with Hanley are interim civil chief Charlotte LeClercq, retired assistant state’s attorney Wendy Larson Bennett, Entre Computer Solutions president Mike Broski, retired attorney Dan Cain, retired judge Rosemary Collins, attorney Michael Iasparro, former state’s attorney Paul Logli, Midway Village Executive Director Patrick O’Keefe and Ironworks Local 498 business manager Mark Richeson
Hanley, a Republican, won election on Nov. 3 against Democrat Paul Carpenter.
Kurlinkus continues to serve on the Hononegah Community High School District Board of Education in Rockton.