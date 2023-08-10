Joey Sellers of Janesville plays in a previous year’s U.S. Kubb Open in Beloit. This year’s tournament will be on Aug. 12 at Pohlman Field in Telfer Park.
Nick Faralli tosses a wooden baton at Kubb blocks during a previous year's Kubb Tournament in Beloit. This year's U.S. Kubb Open will be held Aug. 12 at Pohlman Field in Telfer Park.
BELOIT — Chunks of wood will be flying Saturday as teams compete in the U.S. Kubb Open Tournament at Pohlman Field in Telfer Park.
This is the seventh year that Beloit will host the Kubb tournament. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road. The tournament is expected to continue to around 5 p.m.
