BELOIT — Chunks of wood will be flying Saturday as teams compete in the U.S. Kubb Open Tournament at Pohlman Field in Telfer Park.

This is the seventh year that Beloit will host the Kubb tournament. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road. The tournament is expected to continue to around 5 p.m.

  

Tags

Recommended for you