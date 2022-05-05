BELOIT—It has been called “Viking Chess.” It has been called a combination of bowling and horse shoes. Or it has been called a combination of Bocce Ball and croquet, only with wooden blocks.
Kubb is a game that has piqued the curiosity of people across the country and on May 14 dozens of Kubb teams will gather at Pohlman Field in Telfer Park for the U.S. Kubb United Tournament.
The tournament is set to take place from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. with 43 teams signed up as of Thursday. Local officials are hoping to sign up 60 teams.
Kubb is played on a field called a pitch. At each end of the pitch are wooden blocks called Kubbs. There is a wooden block in the middle of the pitch called a King. The object of the game is to knock over the opposing team’s Kubb by throwing a wooden baton, and then knocking over the King block in the middle of the pitch.
Matthew Bosen, Visit Beloit director of sales and services, said this year will mark the sixth Kubb United tournament held in Beloit, although a total of eight Kubb tournament have been hosted in Beloit.
When Beloit started hosting Kubb tournaments, the first two years were not affiliated with any Kubb organization. The tournament was called “Rock, Paper, Kubb” in its initial years, Bosen said.
The Kubb tournaments in Beloit had been held in Riverside Park in the beginning. In 2020, there was no Kubb tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2021, the Kubb United tournament returned and it was the first time the tournament was played in Pohlman field.
Bosen said teams have come from Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Pennsylvania, New York and elsewhere to take part in the Beloit tournament. That makes for some welcome visitors to Beloit and to some local businesses.
“Some get here a day or two early so some stay in hotel. An a lot of them eat at our local restaurants,” Bosen said.
There also will be organizations such as Beloit Youth Hockey selling hot dogs and snacks during the tournament.
The idea to have Beloit host a Kubb tournament had its beginnings in 2013, Bosen recalled. He said he approached Monica Krysztopa, who was Visit Beloit executive director at the time, and she knew some Kubb players in the Rockford area. From there, Bosen got in touch with organizers of the U.S. National Kubb Championship held in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, which normally attracts more than 120 teams.
“We decided Beloit was a good fit for a Kubb tournament,” Bosen said.
Kubb United was formed by a group of Kubb players who had competed in tournaments across the United States and Canada, and they have chosen Beloit as their tournament home.
It wasn’t long before the tournament took off and started gaining in popularity. The Beloit tournament gained statewide recognition when Fox Sports Wisconsin covered it.
Telfer Park will be a busy place on the weekend of the Kubb tournament, since the park also will play host to the Team World Horseshoe Tournament May 13—15 in the Telfer Pavilion.
Hopefully spectators will enjoy stopping by either event or both events, Bosen said.