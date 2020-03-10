BELOIT—With the warm weather and rain eradicating the last of the snow, Krueger-Haskell Golf Course is hoped to open by early next week.
“Our big push is to get the golf course open, and it’s weather dependent,” said Beloit Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards.
Season passes will go on sale in the clubhouse on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.—1 p.m., and Putter’s Pub will be open on April 1. On Tuesday, staff was busy picking up sticks and clearing the greens.
Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Supervisor Mark Young said staff fully involved the the spring cleaning and preparations at the course.
“The golf course weathered the winter well. All the greens are disease-free and free of wilted grass,” Young said.
Staff will change the cups on the greens on Thursday, and next week will start putting out the t-markers and golf course supplies.
Young noted the course hasn’t opened yet as the greens are still wet, but are expected to be dry by next week.
Edwards said city staff also has been working to close the ice rink down on Sunday to prepare the facility for the state and world horseshoe tournaments in April and May.
Staff are also busy cleaning parks and inspecting playgrounds, and those in the forestry department are working hard to get rid of dead park and terrace trees.
Department of Public Works Streets Supervisor Bruce Slagoski said staff began cleaning debris out of grates and sweeping the streets last Wednesday. They will finish the first round of sweeping through the city in the coming weeks. While staff is a bit ahead of schedule because of the lack of snow, cleaning up has been a bit of a challenge because of the high amount of leaves in the streets. Because of an early fall snow, most of the leaves dropped in one week and people were not able to clean them up before winter commenced.
