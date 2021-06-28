BELOIT—Audiences will be treated to a synchronized beat, with the rhythm of hands and feet at the upcoming Beloit Memorial Knightingales’ 11th Annual Rhythm of the Knight Dance and Step Show to be held at Telfer Park’s Edwards Activity Center at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. It’s sponsored by Beloit College Help Yourself Programs.
“We have not been able to perform officially in over a year now. We are excited to be able to give what the people have been wanting,” said Director of Beloit College Help Yourself Programs and Knightingales co-coach Regina Hendrix, who coaches the team with her sister Michelle Hendrix-Nora.
“It will be a community family dance party,” Hendrix said.
The theme will be “A Different World,” and people are invited to wear clothes representing their colleges or schools.
General admission will be $5 at the door.
There will be some seating available, but people are welcome to bring lawn chairs so people can sit in groups. Masks are required as it will be an indoor event.
The upcoming performance will feature six Knightingales from this year’s team. Three Knightingales, who missed their performance last year due to COVID-19, will be returning for a performance.
With a theme of “A Different World,” a sitcom about a fictional historically black college and university, the show will be about exposing young people to education.
“The show itself is about finding yourself in college and learning the culture and young people navigating their lives,” Hendrix said.
The host will be Emmett Cannon, a local comedian who goes by “Crazy E.”
“He’s excited it will be his first time hosting,” Hendrix said.
The event also will feature a young person’s Tik Tok dance competition.
“We are going to invite people up on stage to show off their dance skills,” Hendrix said.
Proceeds will benefit a historically black college and university tour for students next spring. The event will celebrate the culture of historically black colleges and universities, Hendrix attended Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, La. and Hendrix-Nora attended Hampton University in Hampton, Va.
Hendrix said the Knightingales did a few virtual events this spring, but have been meeting in person since fourth term when school reopened under a hybrid model.
“They have been practicing almost daily,” Hendrix said.
If anyone wants to donate to Help Yourself or the Rising Knights HBCU College Tours, they can contact Hendrix at hendrixr@beloit.edu.