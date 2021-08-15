BELOIT—There’s a lot of sisterly love at Allure Beauty Supply LLC.
Myquailla Knight opened the shop on June 5 in the former ShopKo Plaza and brought her sister Markeeta Knight and daughter Destiny Herd on board to help with the business’s mission: to help others look and feel their best.
“I like helping people feel like their best selves,” Myquailla said.
The shop offers beauty supplies such as wigs, hair extensions, braiding hair, beads and barrettes for kids, lashes, wigs, natural hair care products, clothing and headbands and items for men.
Myquailla, wife and mother of three, grew up near the ShopKo Plaza and has warm associations with the area. A Beloit Memorial High School graduate of the Class of 2000, Myquailla has been a “Jill of all trades.” After high school she was working at Lear Seating, a subcontractor for General Motors, when she got laid off and went to Blackhawk Technical College to study to be an administrative assistant. She and her husband moved to Flint, Michigan to be near her husband’s family and returned back to Beloit a few years ago. During her many adventures, she has studied social work and learned to do taxes and hair.
It was during COVID-19 when her children were home from school she decided having her own business close to home might be the best route so she could be available for her kids.
She said she wanted to offer beauty products so African-Americans didn’t have to leave Beloit to buy them and could find them in a Black-owned business. While some may purchase the products online, Myquailla said she wanted to offer items people could touch and feel before purchasing.
She put on soothing music in the store and added scents for a boutique feel. Her husband Brandon Herd helped put up shelves and get the store ready.
Her sister Markeeta, who has a penchant for makeup, hair and clothes, said she loves selling wigs.
“I see people’s faces and know which wigs would match their character,” Markeeta said. “I come here to work, but sometimes I find I’m a customer too.”
Markeeta also enjoys working with her big sister.
“She is very driven and is a wonderful wife, mother and sister. I’m very proud of her,” Markeeta said.
Myquailla said she enjoys having her sister around, the self-described daredevil and jokester. The two enjoy chatting with their customers and showing them all their unique offerings.
Myquailla hopes to one day expand to offer more beauty products in Beloit.
“It’s our hometown, and we love where we are from. We deserve to have these items and go into a store and buy things we want to buy from people who look like us. We need more businesses like that in Beloit,” Myquailla said.
The store is closed Mondays, and open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.