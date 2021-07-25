ROSCOE—As the Roscoe Mud Volleyball Tournament turns 40 this year, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) is taking over the event. Its former host, the Epilepsy Foundation’s Rockford branch, closed its offices.
“This has been around for 40 years, and we were lucky enough to scoop it up. We do events and would love to take this on,” said KNIB Events and Communication Coordinator Jean Ginner.
Proceeds will go to KNIB.
“It will be in a very similar format to how it has been in past years,” Ginner said.
The 40th Mud Volleyball event will be held at Riverside Park, 100 River Drive, Roscoe on Aug. 7.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs until there is a winner. The winning team will receive a trophy and the coveted golden ball.
Food will be on the premises for sale from multiple vendors including the Boy Scouts who will be selling hot dogs and brats and Sabores Taco Truck. J & C Old Fashioned Ice Cream, a homemade ice cream truck will offer four flavors and two different ice cream floats. Poison Ivy Pub also will be on hand selling its signature and award winning Bloody Marys and other drinks.
“The players will tailgate so we are encouraging them to come out and grab something to eat,” Ginner said.
Ginner said the event is still in need of volunteers. It already has attracted 75 teams.
Ginner said many people make the event possible including the police department involved with traffic control and the fire department which fills up the showers.
The park has an underground grid which gets water from the Rock River which helps to flood the mud pits.
The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ginner said people are extra excited to attend. Unless players are going for a spike at the net, they will generally be well spaced and have ample distance.
For more information people can visit www.knib.org/#MudVolleyball. There is also a Roscoe Mud Volleyball Facebook page.
KNIB is an award-winning, non-governmental, 501©(3) nonprofit organization committed to educating and involving individuals in productive solutions to keep the community environment clean and green and acts as an environmental resource center to bring recyclable items to.