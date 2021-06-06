“Does anyone here come from a family? Seriously, did you just raise your hand?”
Those are some of the many questions comedian Fred Klett III poses during his performances at Dry Bar Comedy.
Not only is the Beloit-born comedian Fred Klett III, 65, set to perform in his hometown at The Castle, 501 Prospect St., at 7 p.m. on June 18, but he’s bringing his son, Fred Klett IV, aka “Gus,” with him.
“Every neighbor I have is going to the show,” Fred Klett III said. “It’s going to be Beloit, plus.”
For Father’s Day weekend, Dad, 65, will perform followed by the 36-year-old.
“Our combined age is 101. We are up there I guess,” mused Fred Klett III.
“Did you use a calculator?” Gus retorted.
Klett III has been emitting dry comedy almost from birth, which happened quite regularly in the Klett household. One had to have a sense of humor growing up in such a large family, with eight brothers and one sister. While most kids’ favorite holiday was Christmas, those in the Klett crew knew it might not be their turn to get a present.
“If you come from a big family, your favorite holiday is Halloween because if you can hustle, you can stock up for the year,” Fred Klett III said.
Halloween didn’t end at 10 p.m., he said, but when people stopped answering the door.
“When people ask ‘what are you going to be for Halloween?’ I said ‘as fast as I can.’,” Fred Klett III said.
When Fred Klett III got out of college as a finance major he thought he would be selling insurance like his father. After doing open mic nights it led to work. He grew his following while working for some comedy clubs out of Milwaukee and it launched into a full-time career including work on cruise ships.
Klett III joked that people don’t always believe comedy is his full-time job. After one cruise ship show, a lady told him he was pretty good and should try performing at a wedding sometime.
Over the years Klett III built upon his family theme to include lots of insights on marriage.
“I’ve been married 39 years. I asked my wife if she is happy and she said I am,” Klett III said.
In one of his shows, Klett III explains how wives share continuous knowledge following marriage, in bits and pieces, and he’s not sure how he survived as a singleton.
“I was wild before I was married, I would wear my shoes in the house. I didn’t know carpets are supposed to live thousands of years,” Klett III said in his routine. “Now that I’m married, I know that I breathe...way too loud.”
Klett III said he always loved the challenge of trying to get the audience to open up and respond. A great comedian once said comedy is taking a small slice of life and magnifying it until everyone recognizes it.
“It’s a great recognition and what I like to do in standup. Little things can get a big laugh. It’s quite a feeling when you have an audience laughing hard,” Klett III said. “It’s an online chess game. You are making moves to get them, and it’s an ongoing game. They don’t bring you back unless you do the job.”
Over the years Gus Klett was one of his dad’s biggest fans. Intrigued by the stage, Gus Klett went to college for acting and dance and when he moved to Chicago he added comedy shows to his repertoire.
“I’ll never forget the first time I got on stage. Making people laugh just comes natural because I get it from my dad. It’s one of those things that you have it or you don’t,” Gus Klett said.
Both suffered a bit of a blow during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the cruise ships and other shows got shut down. Now that they are back at it, they are in talks about doing more father-and-son shows, a new concept in the comedy world.
“We’ve got a manager in Nashville that has talked to us and is also very interested in it. It’s kind of exciting because it would be a whole new market. I get to perform with my son,” Fred Klett III said.
After being cut off from performing during the pandemic, Fred III said he’s come to appreciate the applause even more. Although he said he’s raring to return to the stage, he joked: “Imagine a surgeon that hasn’t done surgery for a year.”
Fred III said finding comedy is being observant and listening. He recalls being in an airport with an elderly woman stuck behind him in her beeping cart.
“Finally she passed me and I heard her say ‘you would think with those ears he could hear. I laughed. It went into my act that week and it’s been in ever since,” he said.
