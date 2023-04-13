BELOIT — Beloit Civic Theatre will be whipping up some spicy comedy as it presents “The Kitchen Witches” at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theater at Beloit Memorial High School this spring.
Performance dates include April 27, 28, 29, and May 4 at 7:30 p.m., and April 29, 30, and May 6 at 3 p.m.
All performances will be held at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theater at Beloit Memorial High School, 1225 Fourth St. Tickets are available online and can also be purchased at the door for $10. Senior citizen discounts are currently only offered to season ticket members.
“The Kitchen Witches” tells the story of Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle, two longtime rivals who wind up hosting a cable-access cooking show together. Their constant bickering and on-air drama adds some extra spice to the kitchen and makes the show a ratings hit.
Canadian playwright, performer, choreographer and director Caroline Smith is the writer of “The Kitchen Witches,” which won the Samuel French Best Canadian Play Award in 2005.
According to Beloit Civic Theatre director Rob Connor, “The Kitchen Witches” was a perfect spring show because the slapstick humor, audience participation segments, and funny dialogue makes it a relatable show that anyone can enjoy.
“When I was reading through (the play), it made me chuckle each time,” said Connor. “That’s what we need right now.”
Beloit Civic Theatre has been providing the Beloit area with high quality theatre for affordable prices since its inception in 1932. The main goal of the Beloit Civic Theatre is to foster creativity and self-expression in its participants and strive for professionalism in all aspects, despite its often limited resources as a non-profit organization.
However, the Beloit Civic Theatre has always made good use of the sets, performers, crew members, and other volunteers they are able to obtain. For example, “The Kitchen Witches” is a play with a very small cast — only three main characters — so its actors have to be up for the challenge of appearing in nearly every scene and holding the audience’s focus throughout.
Luckily, the show was able to cast “seasoned performers” for its lead roles, Connor said. Rosemary Million and Pat Hall will play Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle respectively, and Matthew Tiritilli will play Stephen, Dolly’s “long-suffering TV-producer son.”
“I was looking for folks who had good stage presence, a sense of comic timing, and are confident onstage,” said Connor.