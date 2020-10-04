Democrat Incumbent Cheri Bustos, first elected in 2012, is running against Republican Esther Joy King for the 17th Congressional District of Illinois in the Nov. 3 election. The 17th district includes the Quad Cities area, including Moline and Rock Island, and parts of Peoria and Rockford.
Originally from Springfield, Bustos is a former journalist who worked in healthcare.
Bustos said she is committed to serving as a watchdog in Washington and making sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. In the 116th Congress, Bustos was appointed to the House Appropriations Committee where she has the opportunity to ensure the needs of the region are properly funded. according to her campaign website at https://www.cheribustos.com and her page for constituents at https://bustos.house.gov.
In her fourth term in Congress, Bustos is the only member of elected Democratic House leadership from the Midwest. She serves on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. Her priorities listed on her website include ensuring affordable and quality healthcare; protecting Medicare and Social Security; fighting for veterans and military; and creating jobs and growing the economy.
In her first term on the House Agriculture Committee, Bustos helped develop and pass the first long-term Farm Bill in years. Then, in her third term, she continued that work by serving as a member of the Farm Bill Conference Committee where she helped lead efforts to pass a bipartisan Farm Bill.
Her website’s most recent press release stated on Sept. 24, Bustos introduced the Next Generation Fuels Act, legislation that leverages greater fuel octane to reduce carbon emissions from transportation, improve air quality and increase demand for biofuels. The legislation establishes a minimum octane standard for gasoline and requires sources of the added octane value to reduce carbon emissions by at least 30 percent compared to baseline gasoline.
King is an entrepreneur and practices law in East Moline focusing on real estate for economic development and said she seeks common-sense solutions.
Her top four priorities listed on her campaign website issues at https://www.estherforcongress.com are as follows: agribusiness, bipartisan cooperation, creating American jobs and healthcare.
King said she wants to access and create new markets for exports to help farmers. She is in favor of “reasonable long-term farm bills, ensuring access to reliable crop insurance, and promoting new technologies and opportunities.” She said farmers need federal support but not interference and must be able to be lead when it comes to environmental and conservation issues.
She said Immigration policy must begin with securing borders and Congress enact new immigration laws that protect U.S. citizens and provide a legal pathway to citizenship for those willing to comply with the rules.
If elected, King said she will fight to control spending to address the national debt. She’s also committed to ensuring Illinois has access to free and fair trade, while also making sure the United States’ trading relationships are a high priority.
King said she’s for protecting the rights of responsible gun owners while also supporting efforts to efforts to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals and those who would commit violence. She’s opposed to what she calls “liberals’ reckless agenda of defunding law enforcement agencies,” and is committed to supporting law enforcement to keep communities. King is also pro-life.