BELOIT—Children and a few adults were sliding down “Hospital Hill” off Olympian Boulevard in Beloit Wednesday morning, as they tried to squeeze in some outdoor fun before rising temperatures and possible rain melts the blanket of snow on the favorite community sledding hill.

Temperatures rose into the mid-30s Wednesday with calm winds, making for perfect sledding weather. It was quite a change from the previous four days when temperatures dipped down to near zero and high winds pushed the mercury in thermometers even further down.