Helen Kirchhoff, 6, slides down “Hospital Hill” off Olympian Boulevard in Beloit Wednesday morning. She and other children were taking advantage of a less frigid day to enjoy a day of sunshine and winter fun.
Tremere Foy enjoys a day of sledding on “Hospital Hill” off Olympian Boulevard in Beloit Wednesday morning. The sun was shining and temperatures were above zero, unlike the last several days in the Stateline Area.
BELOIT—Children and a few adults were sliding down “Hospital Hill” off Olympian Boulevard in Beloit Wednesday morning, as they tried to squeeze in some outdoor fun before rising temperatures and possible rain melts the blanket of snow on the favorite community sledding hill.
Temperatures rose into the mid-30s Wednesday with calm winds, making for perfect sledding weather. It was quite a change from the previous four days when temperatures dipped down to near zero and high winds pushed the mercury in thermometers even further down.
Coming days will bring warmer and wet conditions, with temperatures in the 40s for most of the coming week.
Sometimes, when there is snowfall melts and ice on the river, there can be a risk of flooding, but forecasts don’t seem to indicate any flood risks in the near future.
The Rock River at Afton was at 7.4 feet on Wednesday, which is down from 8.6 feet recorded on Friday. Minor flood stage for that area of the river is 9 feet, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration website. The Rock River near Rockton, Illinois was at 8.6 feet on Wednesday, which is down from 8.91 feet recorded on Monday. Minor flood stage for that area of the river is 10 feet.
Thursday will bring patchy fog and a chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Light rain is expected Thursday night with continued patchy fog and lows will be in the mid-30s.
Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows Friday night will be in the mid-20s.
Saturday will bring a 20% chance of light rain in the afternoon with highs around 40. There will be a 30% chance of rain Saturday night with lows in the lower 30s.
New Year’s Day will bring highs in the lower 40s and lows Sunday night will be in the lower 30s
Monday will see highs in the upper 40s with a 50% chance of light rain. Monday night will see light rain continuing and lows will be in the lower 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of light rain and highs will be around 50. Lows Tuesday night will be around 30.