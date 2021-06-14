BELOIT—When Kids, Fun and Drama (KFAD) started organizing a summer production about pirates, several youths jumped at the chance to learn swordplay, Stage Manager and Board President Sara Smith said.
The upcoming June 24 show marks a return to a larger show after the coronavirus pandemic had placed a number of activities on hold.
“I’m super excited to get that back and be able to give this opportunity to the local kids,” Smith said. “Hopefully after this show we will be able to grow what we’re able to do. We’re all ready to get back on the big stage.”
The play titled “13 Signs You Should Stop Being a Pirate,” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 24 at Big Hill Park in Beloit.
The show will last about 45 minutes, said KFAD Executive Director Janet Palmer. They are anticipating an audience of about 75 people. Due to limited attendance, the show will not be open to the general public.
“It’s pretty funny, the kids are having a really good time with it,” Palmer said. “They’ve been having a good time with all of this pirate business.”
The 12 youth cast members have been rehearsing for about two months, with help from choreography instructor Alex Hampshire.
Smith said learning theatrical swordplay is tough work, but the kids involved have been more than up to the challenge.
“It was really neat to see how the kids overcame that and can make it look good and theatrical,” Smith said.
Palmer said the young actors have handled uncomfortable situations in stride, such as when the air conditioning wasn’t working one day and they had to rehearse in a parking lot. After a few minutes of getting into character, they were ready to go.
“They jump in with both feet no matter what you throw at them. It’s good to see them get back at it,” Palmer said.
Smith said the pirate show includes a good mix of humor and drama, which gives the cast more ownership over their characters while having fun.
“They enjoy the witty banter of the show,” Smith said. “We have some kids who are new to KFAD and everyone just meshed together well.”
Smith’s own three children have been involved in KFAD for several years, and her eldest daughter is currently doing her seventh show.
Up next this summer will be the KFAD Jamboree event at 5:30 p.m. on July 17.
The event will include live music, raffle prizes, and pizza. It will be held at the Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit. The musical portion will feature the Jestin Jay Trio and some guest bands.
Seating is limited, so visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
KFAD will host its annual summer camp from Aug. 9-13.
Palmer said the summer camp will run from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. each day and include theatre lessons ranging from acting, dancing, makeup, costuming, music and technical skills.
Overall, the experience should offer a broad set of activities for kids to have fun and learn something new. Palmer, who is a retired teacher, might even get to lead a few sessions.
On the final afternoon of summer camp, the kids will have a chance to put on a brief show to share what they’ve learned.
This year’s enrollment is expected to be around 20 kids, double the number in 2020,
Registration for the summer camp will begin on the KFAD website on July 12. An in-person registration session will be offered at the studio at 3 Eclipse Center from 5-8 p.m. on July 15.
Come the fall, Palmer said the goal is to offer two different shows for kids to take part in. One could be “Into The Woods Junior,” because KFAD still has all the set pieces handy after that show was placed on hold last March.
Registration for the fall will start online Aug. 9, and an in-person session to sign up will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 12.