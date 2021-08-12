BELOIT—It’s all fun and games at this year’s Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) summer camp, as a week full of theatre activities is nearing a grand finale.
KFAD Executive Director Janet Palmer said she can’t wait to see what the kids decide to perform for their showcase today (Friday), at which time parents will be invited to witness new theatrical techniques the kids have picked up on this week.
“They’re just so happy to be together, whatever space we’re in. It’s interesting to see how quickly the new kids get absorbed into that group and that excitement of playing a character,” Palmer said.
The summer camp kicked off on Monday with lessons on acting. An improv class followed on Tuesday and a technical design and set pieces crash course on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the kids learned about costume design, makeup and character appearances, followed up with the showcase performance to wrap up camp.
Every day, the students have participated in lessons on dance and music. Also, there have been lessons about script writing and solo stage performances.
Palmer said she is happy to see the kids stay active outside of the regular school year. She has also enjoyed giving a music lesson and playing the piano this week.
“Since we’ve been out of our normal situation it’s nice to revisit it with all these guys. Hopefully the parents will enjoy seeing these kids up on stage, that’s always a proud moment,” Palmer said. “It’s also fun to see the kids settle back into what they were used to.”
Summer camp instructor and KFAD board secretary Katie Randall said it’s been fun to see the kids back in action at camp. This week, she has helped teach lessons on acting monologues.
“I like the energy and the enthusiasm that the kids bring,” Randall said. “I think any time we can empower a kid to do something, to step outside of their comfort zone, is certainly something that will help them.”
By offering unique opportunities and showing different aspects of theatre, Randall said it helps make the kids more well-rounded on stage. She noted that everyone in theatre, both backstage and at center stage, have equally important roles and unique skill sets.
This week, Randall said she led one lesson where the kids had to convince someone else of something they wanted through creative dialogue. She also helped with set design lessons on Wednesday.
After summer camp wraps up, KFAD also has a busy fall season planned.
The organization will present a Senior and Junior play this fall, Palmer said. Auditions and in-person registration for “Into The Woods” and “We Are Monsters,” were held Thursday at the KFAD studio.
Ages 11 and up are eligible for “Into The Woods,” while the junior troop will include children ages 7 to 11. Online registration remains open through Aug. 20.
Also coming this fall will be a brand new KinderFAD program, which will serve children ages 4 to 6. They will meet Saturday mornings at 9 a.m., and those youths will be playing werewolves in the “We Are Monsters” production.
Palmer said their hope is to help offer additional opportunities for young children to get early exposure to theatre and express their creativity through storytelling.
“By turning it into a show it gives them that beginning experience,” Palmer said.
KFAD also will be offering adult dance classes on Mondays starting Sept. 13. Dance classes will focus on basic dance technique, especially as used in musical theatre.
There will be a new Homeschool Theatre Class that meets on Tuesdays and Thursday beginning Sept. 7. Students will work on theatre skills, develop self-confidence and social skills, and work cooperatively in groups with a performance down the road.
Registration is also open for Saturday workshops starting Sept. 11. Those workshops will include stage combat, script writing, how to prepare for an audition, exploring improvisation and the art of cartooning.
Palmer said she is excited to see the kids take part in the stage combat lessons using lightsabers, led by an instructor from Milwaukee.
For more information on KFAD’s fall plans, go to www.kfad608.com.