Kids, Fun and Drama members Alan Rodriguez, left, and Xane Terrell take a bow after finishing a duet for the musical “Into the Woods, JR”. The play, along with the musical, “We are Monsters,” will be presented Nov. 12, 13 and 14.
Senior members of Kids, Fun and Drama rehearse “Into the Woods, JR” on a recent Saturday morning on stage at Central Christian Church. The play, along with a presentation of “We are Monsters,” will be presented at the church Nov. 12, 13 and 14.
Kids, Fun and Drama members are busy rehearsing for the upcoming presentation of “Into the Woods, JR” at Central Christian Church. Pictured from left are Alan Rodriguez and Xane Terrell practicing a duet for the upcoming musical.
Kids, Fun and Drama members Alan Rodriguez, left, and Xane Terrell take a bow after finishing a duet for the musical “Into the Woods, JR”. The play, along with the musical, “We are Monsters,” will be presented Nov. 12, 13 and 14.
Senior members of Kids, Fun and Drama rehearse “Into the Woods, JR” on a recent Saturday morning on stage at Central Christian Church. The play, along with a presentation of “We are Monsters,” will be presented at the church Nov. 12, 13 and 14.
Kids, Fun and Drama members are busy rehearsing for the upcoming presentation of “Into the Woods, JR” at Central Christian Church. Pictured from left are Alan Rodriguez and Xane Terrell practicing a duet for the upcoming musical.
BELOIT—Monsters, fairy tales and music—what more could a kid want?
Except maybe to be entertained, that is.
Welcome to the world of Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) where this fall young actors will again light up the stage with their talent, fun and energy. Delayed by 18 months due to the pandemic, the cast and crew are preparing to deliver two lively musicals, says KFAD Director Janet Palmer.
The productions will be held at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road. They are set for Nov. 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or at the door for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens.
Younger KFAD members (10 and younger) will present “We are Monsters,” first.
The action of the play involves humans entering a monster cabaret where there are rock ‘n’ roll werewolves and vegetarian vampires to learn their secrets. And what do they learn?
“Are monsters different, really?” Palmer said.
Lylah Beeler, 10, who portrays a monster, said she enjoys playing the part.
“I like being a monster being I can be different, weird and creepy,” she said.
Ella Smith, 10, another monster in the play, said the role is “very fun.”
Music for “We are Monsters” is by Beat by Beat Press.
Following the shorter presentation, the senior members of KFAD will feature “Into the Woods, JR.”
The 13-member cast are filling roles usually held by 20, therefore, some actors will play multiple roles, Palmer said.
“The set was up and ready to go 18 months ago, but then the play was put on hold because of COVID-19,” she said.
It was taken down and then put up again when Central Christian Church gave approval for KFAD to hold the productions there.
The set, comprised of trees that become the woods, was donated by the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired located in Janesville, Palmer said.
“We are very fortunate,” she said about having it.
The production is about making wishes and choices and involves the music and songs for several fairytales, including: Cinderella, Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk. Music by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.
“It’s very rhythmic and very wordy. We’ve spent a lot of time on diction,” Palmer said.
As this is written, the cast was also spending several hours a week on overall rehearsals.
“They are pretty dedicated,” the KFAD Director said.