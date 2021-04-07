BELOIT — Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) will be offering one-day acting and dance workshops and performing an outdoor theater production this summer, according to Samantha Hoppe, KFAD’s choreographer and board member.
KFAD is a non-profit arts program for children ages 7 and up which offers educational and performance opportunities in theater, music, dance and visual arts. Its winter online cartooning workshop just finished up, and it’s enrolling students in 90-minute acting and dance workshops.
During upcoming Saturdays there will be an acting and dance workshops. On April 10 there is mime time and learning to groove; April 17, improvisation and freestyling; April 24, creating a character and character dancing; and May 1, acting a scene and storytelling through dance.
Beginning in May, KFAD will be returning to socially-distanced group rehearsals to prepare and present a play, which will be performed in late June. During rehearsals, students will work on theater techniques such as stage direction, projection, mime and stage combat.
Registration information for all offerings is available on the website, www.kfad608.com. Those with questions can contact Executive Director Janet Palmer at 262-215-6500 or kidsfunandrama@gmail.com.
“We do offer scholarships. If there are students who want to participate they can apply for scholarships. They can call the number on the website or contact the executive director to fill out that paperwork,” Hoppe said.
The summer outdoor production will be “13 Signs You Should Stop Being a Pirate.”
“It’s a lot of little vignettes where we can have two to three performers on stage at a time,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said it’s been an exciting year for KFAD as it’s adapted during the pandemic. It performed its spring production online and started offering classes so it could have smaller groups. The idea for the one-day standalone classes is to give kids a chance to try different things and make it more flexible for family schedules.
KFAD has been updating its space with new dance mirrors and is looking to also purchase a new sound system and a new dance floor for the studio. The Shopiere Tap has graciously donated $1000 to help KFAD afford those updates, Hoppe said.
KFAD is busy planning fundraisers to support its activities.
“We are hoping to raise money for our own organization, but also for other arts organizations which have been hit hard by COVID,” Hoppe said.