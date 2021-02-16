BELOIT — Former Beloit School District interim superintendent Dan Keyser has been named superintendent after the board met in closed session Tuesday evening to finalize his contract.
The board voted 5-1 to approve his contract. Only board member Amiee Leavy voted ‘nay.’
“There are certain areas of the contract I’m not comfortable with,” Leavy said in an interview after the meeting.
The Daily News will be submitting an open records request for the contract.
“On behalf of the board of education, I would like to congratulate Dr. Daniel Keyser and extend a warm, continued welcome to our SDB family,” said Board President Megan Miller. “He has brought a sense of calmness, direction, continuity, and engagement with our staff, families and district. We look forward to his leadership and direction as we move our district forward.”
Keyser’s superintendent contract will commence on July 1, 2021.
The board had previously selected Keyser as interim superintendent in June following interim superintendent Sue Green. He started his interim year on July 1. In his first interview after getting the interim position, Keyser said it would be important to listen and learn and he hoped to recapture minds and hearts to rebuild trust and bring people back to the district.
Keyser has a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Edgewood College. Prior to serving as interim superintendent in Beloit, Keyser was director of secondary teaching and learning in the School District of Waukesha, 2016-2020; director of advanced learning, 2014-2016; director of curriculum, School District of Monroe, 2012-2014; assistant principal, 2004-2012; physics and math teacher, 1999-2004; astronomy teacher, 2000-2002; physics, electronics and geometry teacher, 1998-1999; and student teacher, 1998.
“I am excited to continue the work my leadership team and I started in early July. I am committed to our students’ academic success and their social and emotional well-being,” Keyser stated in a press release. “When I assumed my role as interim superintendent, I shared that at my very core and at the center of my leadership is the importance of equity and the right of each student to receive a quality education and a positive social experience at school. I have not wavered from this commitment and will continue to see that we deliver that each day. Our students are counting on us, and so is our community.”
The press release went on to say his priorities and next steps will be driven by how it will benefit students’ academic achievement, social and emotional well-being and that he would place an emphasis and focus on equity, inclusion and student achievement.
The three superintendent candidates included Keyser as well as Lorenzo Russell and Dana Arreola.
Russell has been an area superintendent/network leader at the Cleveland Metropolitan School district in Cleveland, Ohio since 2015. He is a doctoral candidate in educational leadership and administration at Northern Illinois University.
Arreola has been executive director of leadership development at Aldine Independent School District in Texas since 2020. She has a doctorate of education in professional leadership from the University of Houston.