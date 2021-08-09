“I guess the first time I saw one was when I came down here to go to vocational school,” Kevin Johnson says of Toyota’s FJ40 Land Cruiser, like the one sitting in the workshop behind his house in rural Beloit. “I had never seen one and I really liked it.”
Although Toyota still makes the Land Cruiser, these days it is a much different vehicle from the one Johnson owns. The current Land Cruiser is a rather large SUV, roughly the size of a Ford Explorer, a far cry from the small Jeep-like vehicle it started out as in the early 1950s.
Johnson has owned his, a 1975 model, since October of 2006 when he bought it sight unseen from an online auction out of Chicago. The car had been donated to a charity auction and had previously been owned by a Chicago priest.
After winning the bidding Johnson hitched a trailer to his truck and drove to Chicago to pick it up. Johnson also had some questions about the vehicle and was able to reach out to the priest to learn more.
FJ40s typically came with a removable steel top with a fiberglass roof panel. This one, though, had a clear plexiglass roof panel, something Johnson had never seen before.
“The priest had been using it for making his visitations,” Johnson explains. “One day that roof panel flew off while he was driving. He just kept going,” Johnson says. It later was replaced with the plexiglass panel.
“I was expecting to need to do some work, considering the price I paid,” Johnson says. He had expected this would be a “project car” and it certainly was.
After getting it home Johnson found it to be in good running condition. The body, though, needed a lot of work. Some areas were so badly rusted as to be beyond repair.
He also discovered a previous owner had replaced the Toyota’s in-line six cylinder engine with a “small block” Chevrolet V-8. This was a fairly common swap, he explained. The first time he took it off road with a four-wheel-drive club out of Madison he discovered another problem.
“I needed to engage four-wheel-drive and it didn’t work. I got stuck,” he says. He later discovered someone had taken the transfer case apart and put it back together wrong.
He laid out a work plan for attacking all the issues and was prepared for a multi-year project. At his job as a tool maker at Dixon Automatic Tool in Rockford there is always a time allotment in which a job has to be done. When he has a project at home, though, he says he never sets a time limit.
“But I try to come out on a regular basis,” he says. “That’s important, that I keep moving it along.”
In the first three years he added a power steering unit, a roll cage, installed a new transfer case and upgraded the rear axle. After that he started tearing the body down to do a full restoration.
The body was so bad he decided it would have to be replaced. After some searching he was able to find a bare, stripped down body from a seller in Arizona. After bringing it back in the bed of his pickup truck he found it wasn’t the “cream puff” he was hoping for but at least was better than the one he had.
He also replaced the transmission with a General Motors 700R4 automatic transmission. The new transmission has a low first gear ratio making it particularly suitable for off-road use. It is also known for its durability.
The transmission is longer than the Toyota’s stock transmission, however, which pushed the rear axle back three inches. After making the changes necessary to accommodate the longer transmission, Johnson reshaped the rear wheel arches so the wheels would still look centered.
Johnson is no stranger to metal working as that is what he does for a living. As the Land Cruiser project moved along, though, he needed to add more equipment to his shop for some of the specialized jobs the restoration would need. He now has a press to shape sheet metal and has used it for some smaller projects, too.
One job he didn’t tackle himself was the fabric top. In addition to the removable steel and fiberglass tops, FJ40s also came with a canvas convertible top. His didn’t come with one but Johnson found a source that manufacturers reproductions and simply purchased one of those.
Johnson feels he still has a few years of work left on the car but he also keeps his eyes open for that next project. As far as when he thinks the FJ40 will truly be finished: “the day I sell it,” he says.
Johnson and his wife Jan are both volunteers at Beckman Mill. Johnson put his skills to use building a working scale model of the turbine that is used to power the mill. He can often be seen demonstrating it during special events at the mill.