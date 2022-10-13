Peggy Dantuma, business development director for the bakery department at Kerry, talks about the different breads on Thursday when local media representatives were invited to tour the North American Headquarters in Beloit as the company observed its 50th anniversary.
The snack division of the Kerry team created a “50” out of a variety of Kerry snacks for its 50th anniversary to be on display during Media Day at Kerry on Thursday where they welcomed media to see the latest trends and more in food and beverage.
Joy Vimalarajah, vice president of food protection and preservation at Kerry presents different types of bread to local media during a visit to Kerry’s North American Headquarters in Beloit on Thursday.
BELOIT—As the food and ingredients company Kerry celebrates its 50th anniversary, media representatives were invited to get a sampling of what the company was all about on Thursday with an event held at Kerry’s North America Headquarters at 3400 Millington Road in Beloit.
The sprawling headquarters complex has been near the intersection of Interstate 90 and 43 in Beloit since 2009, but the company itself started in Kerry, Ireland in 1971 by dairy farmers. CEO and President of Kerry North America Oliver Kelly gave a short introduction on the company and its focuses. The company has an emphasis on sustainability, taste, innovation and now cleaner labels and lifestyles.
“We work with the whose who across food and beverage,” Kelly said. “We’re all consumers. Consumers go to the supermarket and we cater to the convenience store and restaurants or the supermarket. There’s bound to be one of our technologies there.”
In North America there are 70 Kerry locations and 6,900 employees and 12,500 customers. Kerry is also worldwide, in its county of origin—Ireland, as well as the United Kingdom, South America and more. There’s a total of 22,000 employees worldwide. The taste and nutrition in their company is broken down to 69% food and 26% beverage.
Kerry’s three strategic priorities include taste, nutrition and emerging markets. Also, the four areas of its key growth platform include authentic taste, plant-based (food), food waste and health and bio-pharma.
“We can see a lot of innovation here,” Kelly said. “It’s about cleaner labels. It’s helping people live healthier lifestyles. We continue to add to our current portfolio so that we enhance our growth platforms with our customers.”
The Kerry team took members of the local media to different sections of the building where different departments are, starting with the snack department where they are working on innovating sustain growth in different snacks.
There, the snack team talked about the variety of snacks available now including both dairy and non-dairy varieties. The team had the media taste a variety of different cheese and sour cream flavored chips and pick their favorite chip. Some chips were dairy based while others were dairy-free. Some guests were shocked they didn’t choose the chip with “real” cheese in it and actually preferred the dairy free alternative.
The snack team said as they see consumers become more health conscious and conscious of the sustainability of the environment overall, they are seeing more plant-based products, including plant-based snacks.
The next stop was the bakery section at Kerry, which required all guests to put on lab coats, hair nets and shoe coverings before entering the lab area. There, the team showed the different types of breads they produce and also showed guests how to use their new food waste calculator available at Kerry’s website for both consumers and manufacturers. The website lists what data an individual will need to calculate strategies for waste reduction in their homes.
Next was the beverages and supplements teams. There, the Kerry team asked the media members to create their own supplement. They were also asked what would they want the supplement to do; what form would it take (gummy, pill or powder) and also what flavor it would be.
The last session before lunch was on sustainable solutions for meat and meals. The session focused on showing the difference between multiple deli meats, a tasting of bone broth, and an introduction into some plant based meat substitutes in the forms of chicken nuggets and teriyaki beef jerky.
Lunch at Kerry consisted of a BBQ showcase include pit smoked pork belly, skewed chicken thighs with a teriyaki glaze, grilled beef hotlinks, mac ‘n chilled cheese (in a fried ball form), beans and charred sichuan pork butt (which is actually not from a pig’s butt), kimchi slaw and corn, black garlic and furikake. Chef Chris Horridge created the meal and walked the group through the menu before eating.
Then, there was a dessert called “It’s a Wonderful-Full World Dessert Bowl.” The dessert includes a variety of different types of ice cream in a bowl that has steam coming from the inside bottom of the bowl. The Kerry team had all guests wear eye masks as they prepared to dish out the dessert and create the ambiance surrounding it.