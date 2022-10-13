BELOIT—As the food and ingredients company Kerry celebrates its 50th anniversary, media representatives were invited to get a sampling of what the company was all about on Thursday with an event held at Kerry’s North America Headquarters at 3400 Millington Road in Beloit.

The sprawling headquarters complex has been near the intersection of Interstate 90 and 43 in Beloit since 2009, but the company itself started in Kerry, Ireland in 1971 by dairy farmers. CEO and President of Kerry North America Oliver Kelly gave a short introduction on the company and its focuses. The company has an emphasis on sustainability, taste, innovation and now cleaner labels and lifestyles.