KENOSHA,Wis.—We thought we had reaped almost all Kenosha had to offer in terms of museums, and of course it’s trolley, lighthouse and lakeside walking paths.
Prior to COVID-19, we went to the Kenosha Public Museum and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. After a couple years of little travel, my husband and I are catching up, taking our now 13-year-old and 8-year-old out to see life in person. The smaller one barely remembers life prior to COVID-19 and stares out at the world wide-eyed and curious after a lack of experiences you can touch, feel and see off a screen.
The only place new for us in Kenosha would be the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. I was a bit nervous about this one, worried it might be too much for the kids, or myself. Perhaps, it would be too sad to reflect upon especially given recent violent events and general division nationwide. I also wondered if there were items on display which might not be able to keep the attention of semi screen-addicted children or their occasionally weary mother.
The Civil War Museum took us all by surprise. From the view outside, it was a humble building. The people filing inside seemed to have a certain reverence for it, knowing the seriousness of an institution honoring history and those who fought in, and sometimes lost their lives in the Civil War.
From reading its website at https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar, I knew the museum focuses on the contributions of the Upper Middle West—Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio. Many of the exhibits feature individuals, some of them in life-sized models, who “talk” to you about their lives as you walk close by.
Upon entrance, we were given the rundown of the free areas of the museum and, for a nominal fee, were able to gain entrance to The Fiery Trail, an exhibition with dioramas, interactive exhibits, a film and a faux war camp to bring the era alive.
Veterans Memorial Gallery
Our first stop was the Veterans Memorial Gallery. With the theme of “Solidarity of Soldiers,” the gallery depicts soldiers huddled around a campfire under the night sky, with “stars,” or some kind of twinkling light setup. The effects were stunning and moving. The circular area contained life-size soldier statues from the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts. Their postures in camp depict their anxiety as well as commitment to their country. Around the perimeter of the exhibit, or The Veterans Terrace, were artifacts and memorabilia, often uniforms, worn in the particular conflicts. Between Memorial Day and July 4, it was a good time to remember how many brave people had gone before us.
Upon seeing the many reminders of wars gone by, I worried if the kids would remain quiet in a reverent area or if the images of war would upset them. I saw my son intently studying the statues around their “camp fires” before battle. He reached out to touch one and I got a little nervous. But then he came over and whispered in my ear: “Is it OK if I hold his hand?” Maybe kids can handle more than we give them credit for.
The Fiery Trail
The Fiery Trail exhibit was true to its promise of sharing the personal stories of the men and women of the Upper Midwest. The exhibits had layers of features, blown up written explanations and newspaper articles of the time for those who wanted a deep dive into the history and social, political and economic events leading up to the war. And it also had the individual stories and dioramas that brought the mood of the war to life for those without the inclination for lots of reading.
The beginning of the exhibit featured a trolley with life-size figures so one could sit on it and begin their journey and start to understand what they must have felt heading to war.
‘Seeing the Elephant’
In the middle of the exhibit is a raised platform where people could watch “Seeing the Elephant,” a movie showing the experiences of war on a 360-degree screen and the stories of those in it. Because the platform was raised people could also walk through below to get where they were going, or stop and sit to watch above for the full experience. The 10-minute film was named after the term Civil War soldiers used to describe their first experience with combat and was a common phrase for new experiences at the time.
The museum featured layers of experiences, designed for however deep someone was willing to venture. For me, my personal favorites were the dioramas depicting life at the time. I enjoyed reading about camp life, which was often a mix between boredom, drills and trying to find provisions and ways to pass the time.
Contrabands
Some exhibits featured the stories of contrabands, or ex-slaves who shored up at the camps. Many cooked and washed for the soldiers, tended horses and mules, polished boots and harnesses, drove wagons and erected tents.
I did a bit of further research later where I learned many of the contrabands discovered conditions were worse than the camps, sometimes suffering abuse by Union soldiers or being handed over to their owners who sometimes came looking for them. Others suffered from diseases due to poor sanitary conditions. Women and children often arrived in the camps, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation website at https://savingplaces.org.
Roughly 179,000 Black men (10% of the Union Army) served as soldiers in the U.S. Army and another 19,000 served in the Navy. Nearly 40,000 Black soldiers died over the course of the war—30,000 due to infection or disease, according to the National Archives at www.archives.gov.
In Disguise
I not only learned about the nurses and laundresses, but 400 women who enlisted and served as soldiers by disguising their identities. Sarah Emma Edmonds, who had been born in Canada, enlisted as Private Franklin Thompson. She had been living in Michigan as a successful Bible salesman. Upon enlistment, she fought in battle and conducted some espionage activities until she got malaria and deserted to avoid medical examination.
Jennie Hodgers, born in Ireland and later immigrating to the U.S. as a stowaway, joined Camp Fuller in Rockford, Illinois, as Albert D.J Cashier. Hodgers served with the Illinois 95th Infantry Regiment for the entire war, with her gender later discovered in 1911, after being hit by a vehicle. In 1914 she was put into an asylum and forced to wear dresses until her death. Prior to the war, she had worked in a shoe factory in Belvidere, Illinois, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Sutlers
One tidbit of that piqued my interest was reading about all the provisions, and the people who started businesses to smuggle it in, known as sutlers. Although I imagine I probably wouldn’t have tried to sneak into battle if I lived at that time, I would be game to the entrepreneurial endeavors. One novel idea was sneaking whiskey into peaches and selling it as “pickled peaches.” A more daring sell was sneaking a bit of booze into a hymn book.
Dress up and cooking
The venture concluded with a stop at the children’s area, complete with a little faux cabin kitchen setup where you could hang pots of “food” over a “fire” and dress up in attire of the time for a selfie. My daughter stuffed my son in a hoop skirt and bonnet, much to her delight.
The Civil War Museum is worth a return visit, to peel away some more layers. Like history, there is always more to learn, albeit sometimes painful. With so many lifelike representations and options, the Civil War Museum helps make the journey of discovery a little easier.