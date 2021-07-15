Tami Kellerman joined Beloit Health System (BHS) on Nov. 30, 2020 as the Executive Director of Foundation, Marketing and Community Relations.
She comes to BHS from Agrace Hospice and has more than 20 years of experience in the non-profit arena and organizational development.
She has held numerous leadership positions within the Stateline Area, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the YWCA of Rock County and as Vice President of the Rockford Network of Professional Women.
Kellerman is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a minor in journalism. She has earned a master’s degree in public administration from Valdosta State University.
She has three children and will be transitioning from her home in Loves Park, Illinois to the Roscoe/Rockton area.
Recently Kellerman was awarded the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) Designation by CFRE International. Individuals granted the credential have met a series of standards which include tenure in the profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed an examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights. Kellerman joins over 7,200 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation.
“We are proud of Tami’s accomplishment and her continued commitment to excellence,” BHS President/CEO, Tim McKevett said.