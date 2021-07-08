SOUTH BELOIT — Although serving in the Persian Gulf War taught veteran and father of eight Keith Stamper to respect others and look at life differently, it hasn’t been without its scars.
Stamper suffered Post-Tramatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after his time in the war and subsequent military service. It wasn’t until recently that he became more open to talking about it. He said he’s learned to accept what he’s been through and not to blame the war’s aftermath on others.
“At the time it taught me how to grow up,” he said.
When Stamper was 19, he joined the U.S. Navy by accident, explaining how he talked to a recruiter one day and wasn’t sure what he got himself into.
He entered the U.S. Navy on July 25, 1991, following the ceasefire declared on Feb. 28, 1991, but with work left to be done in the Middle East.
He said he was nervous and scared, mostly for the experience of being so far from home. Used to the Rock River and Turtle Creek, he had never seen an ocean before. After boot camp in Waukegan, Illinois, he flew to his home base at Norfolk, Virginia.
“I flew out there and all I saw was water,” he said.
It took two weeks to locate the ship Stamper was assigned to, the USS L.Y. Spear AS-36. The ship was located in the Mediterraean, so Stamper had to take a military flight to Saudi Arabia and later joined his ship which was docked near Kuwait in September.
On board his ship Stamper was trained to be a crane operator to tend submarines, as the ship was a submarine tender ensuring the subs had cargo and fuel, food, available medication, weapons and other support.
“We were the supply ship for eight different submarines,” he said.
The young Stamper used a crane to load Tomahawk missiles onto the submarines, recalling it would take five or six times in the beginning to get the missile secured.
One unique aspect of his service was how the crew of 1,500 had 900 women on board, as it was considered a non-combat battleship.
It was after the ceasefire that Stamper’s most challenging work began as he was dispatched as part of a cleanup crew for five months. It still was a dangerous situation as Stamper and crew would sleep with gas masks on.
“I came across situations I can’t talk about,” he said.
Despite the challenges, Stamper would go on to do active duty followed by the reserves for a total of 26 years in the military.
Although it was a victorious war, Stamper said troops from that conflict have been a bit overlooked. With the anniversary, Stamper is taking some time to remember his service.
“I still have the trading cards they gave us when we came home. I just started looking at them,” he said.
Despite everything, all those who served share a unique bond.
“You see nothing but a brotherhood. It’s just something we all felt together,” he said.