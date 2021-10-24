Caide Coper and Wendy Enos fill pie crusts with apple slices then send them off to other volunteers who would complete the pie making process Friday at Rock County Christian School in Beloit. The volunteers had a goal of making 2,000 pies for the school's annual Pie Day fundraiser.
Caide Coper and Wendy Enos fill pie crusts with apple slices then send them off to other volunteers who would complete the pie making process Friday at Rock County Christian School in Beloit. The volunteers had a goal of making 2,000 pies for the school's annual Pie Day fundraiser.
BELOIT—Cameron Davila was carefully weighing apple slices Friday morning, looking for the magic number of 1.8 pound, which would perfectly fill the pie crust sitting at a nearby table.
He was one of about 50 volunteers who had a goal of making 2,000 apple pies before the end of the day as part of Rock County Christian School’s annual Pie Day.
Davila, who is a graduate of Rock County Christian School and now attends Marquette University, said he is happy to pitch in and help his school any way he can.
“What I do here is going to help the students and the school,” he said.
The volunteers each had their parts to play in the pie making process. Multiple tables were set up—one where pie crust was prepared, another where apple slices were put into the pie shell, and still another where sugar and cinnamon was sprinkled over the top.
Wendy Enos who was coordinating the effort chatted with the volunteers before they started, saying there was no need to rush and don’t be nervous.
“The school has been doing this for 12 years,” she said.
Last year, the event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers lined up to help out when they heard the event was back on this year.
Megan Herbig was preparing the pie crusts at the beginning of the assembly line. She said it was her first year volunteering for the event.
“Neighbors and friends said it was fantastic, so I decided to join the fun,” she said.
She also has a daughter in kindergarten at the school and she thought it would be a good way to support the school.
Once the pies were assembled, they were put in the freezer so they are ready to bake for those who want to buy them and pick them up at the school at the corner of Park Avenue and Bushnell Street.
The pies cost $15 each and orders can be made by calling 608-757-1000. Orders also can be made through the school’s website at www.rccs.us.