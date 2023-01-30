hot Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Rockford location closed Tuesday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - Due to cold weather conditions, the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful facility at the 4665 Hydraulic Road, Rockford will be closed Tuesday.The facility will reopen to receive donations on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. – noon.The Machesney Park location at 8409 N. Second St. will be open as usual to receive donations on Wednesday, from 2 – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Extreme Cold Rockford Machesney Park Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man accused of drug offenses Family Services purchases former Royce School in Beloit Beloit's CCI honored for work on Humane Society facility Gin Blossoms to perform in Janesville Vehicle pileup reported on I-39/90 near Janesville Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime