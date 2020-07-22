MARINETTE, Wis. — Beloit’s long history of supporting the U.S. Navy was on full display Wednesday during the keel laying ceremony for the future USS Beloit at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.
The ship’s sponsor, retired Major General Marcia Anderson, had her initials inscribed on a plaque that will be placed on the ship’s keel. Anderson grew up in Beloit and broke through barriers to serve as the U.S. Army’s first female African American major general.
“I couldn’t think of a more appropriate individual to serve as the sponsor of the USS Beloit, and I am proud of all that she has accomplished,” Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said in her remarks during the event.
Anderson was joined by Dunkin, Fairbanks Morse executive Rhett Merriman, along with representatives for Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Lockheed Martin for Wednesday’s ceremony. The event was scaled down due to health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October of 2018, the Navy announced its latest line of Freedom-class littoral combat ships would include one to be named after Beloit to honor the city’s long history of supporting the military through Fairbanks Morse, a company that’s built propulsion systems for the Navy for 125 years. During World War II, Fairbanks put its locomotive business on hold in order to manufacture 1,650 engines at a rate of one delivered to the military per day.
That strong history of partnership continues today in Beloit as Fairbanks Morse still manufactures a large percentage of the Navy’s large medium-speed diesel engines, including one that will be housed in the U.S.S. Beloit that’s currently under construction.
“We are so excited to share with you about Beloit—and we look forward to celebrating future milestones with you all,” Dunkin said. “Thank you to the U.S. Navy for honoring our community with the USS Beloit. We will continue to make our community and our country proud.”
Work on the USS. Beloit is still in the beginning stage of construction with the timeframe for competition up to 18 months. For more information on the LCS line of ships, visit lockheedmartin.com/lcs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.