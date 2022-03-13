SOUTH BELOIT—Kathe Crowley Conn told the story of a woman’s journey through survival, exploration and cultures in the 1800s during a presentation at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit.
Conns is the author of Juliette Kinzie: Frontier Storyteller, and during her presentation she described Kinzie’s story to a full house at Nature at the Confluence. The showcase was a free event.
Juliette Kinzie: Frontier Storyteller is a biography that was published in 2015. Conn came to South Beloit to showcase the book because of its importance in celebrating Women’s History Month and the location.
“People living in Beloit don’t realize how important this place is in Native American history and all the history that happened here,” Conn said during the presentation at Nature at the Confluence.
Nature at the Confluence is located at an important location surrounded by the Rock River, Turtle Creek, and Kelly Creek that has significance in Native American history.
Kinzie spent most of her adult life with the Ho-Chunk tribe and later transitioned to one of the major leaders in early Chicago history. She was born in Connecticut in 1805 She married John Kinzie, the son of a fur trader in 1830 and they moved to Fort Winnebago, a trading post near present day Portage, Wisconsin. John Kinzie was a sub-agent dealing with the Ho-Chunk Nation and Kinzie’s book, “Wau Bun” told of her days at Fort Winnebago and the lives of the Ho Chunk tribe.
Conn was interested in Kinzie’s life because “no one told a story of one’s life like this before Juliette came along.”
Conn took her work and researched her life to create the first biography about Kinzie.
Conn has written other historic tales, including a documentary called Aldo Leopold: Learning from the Land. Conn explained that this work was different compared to writing a book, because the documentary took more of a visual approach, while the book it was important to express her journey through the printed page.
While giving the PowerPoint presentation, Conn showed pictures, quotes and information from the book as well as expanding on the information presented in the book. Audience members asked questions throughout the presentation and Conn would stop to answer these with an expert opinion.
After the last questions were answered, Conn met with audience members who wanted one on one questions. She also offered her book for those who wanted to purchase it after the presentation.